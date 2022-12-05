Investors Buy Large Volume of United Airlines Call Options (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 67,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 45,959 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in United Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

