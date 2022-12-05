IOTA Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $595.84 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

