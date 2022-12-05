iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
iStar Stock Up 1.0 %
STAR stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. iStar has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iStar Company Profile
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.