iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

STAR stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. iStar has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 5,898.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,643 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $22,543,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iStar by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

