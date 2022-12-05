JAT Capital Mgmt LP Acquires 351,307 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 351,307 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 7.1% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 215,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

