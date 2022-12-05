JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys 146,112 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,112 shares during the period. Overstock.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.68% of Overstock.com worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 89,996 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

OSTK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. 17,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,219. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

