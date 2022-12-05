JAT Capital Mgmt LP Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 1.3% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DraftKings by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. 133,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,039,623. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

