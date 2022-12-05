JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $14.23 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the quarter. RH makes up about 4.0% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.27% of RH worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 3.3 %

RH traded down $9.35 on Monday, hitting $271.51. 6,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,288. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock worth $3,839,537. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.