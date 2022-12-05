JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,040. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,739 shares of company stock worth $2,437,316 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

