JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 31st total of 20,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

