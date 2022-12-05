Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €65.00 Price Target

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

Shares of SGO stock traded up €0.70 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €45.69 ($47.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.86. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($54.02).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

