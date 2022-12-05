John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $162,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

