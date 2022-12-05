Johnson Rice Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

EOG stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,740. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

