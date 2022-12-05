Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 7,628 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 127.7% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 189,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,721,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.45 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

