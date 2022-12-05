Joystick Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156,875.23 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003267 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $111.50 million and approximately $156,875.23 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,066.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010795 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00240412 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55682603 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $165,529.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

