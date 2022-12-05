JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.34) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Air France-KLM Stock Performance
Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.28 ($1.32) on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($15.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €1.34 and a 200-day moving average of €1.48.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.
Featured Stories
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.