JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €42.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($44.33) to €42.00 ($43.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bouygues from €33.00 ($34.02) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $30.58 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

