JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €63.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($56.70) to €63.00 ($64.95) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLVHF. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($62.89) to €62.00 ($63.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($77.32) to €85.00 ($87.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($68.04) to €71.30 ($73.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $45.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.