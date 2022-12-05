JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €8.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.50 ($8.76) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($12.37) target price on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of ZIL2 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €7.57 ($7.80). The company had a trading volume of 32,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a market cap of $479.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.95 and a 200-day moving average of €7.31. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($5.90) and a 12 month high of €14.12 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.03.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

