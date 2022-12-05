JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 33.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 29.00 to 33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHOTF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

KHOTF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

