JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $29.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CUZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.
NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 198,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
