JS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

JS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Cardlytics comprises 3.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Cardlytics worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.26. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $72.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

