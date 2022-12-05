Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JTKWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($28.71) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.14) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,763.12.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

