Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New $750,000 Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Cutera comprises about 1.0% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Cutera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth about $402,000.

Cutera Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.69. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cutera Profile

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

