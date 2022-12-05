Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 19.54, but opened at 20.88. Kanzhun shares last traded at 19.93, with a volume of 79,978 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,576,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 502,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 362,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

