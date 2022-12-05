Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 19.54, but opened at 20.88. Kanzhun shares last traded at 19.93, with a volume of 79,978 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of 15.35.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
