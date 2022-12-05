Kava Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $319.88 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00080617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00060863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 340,401,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,396,842 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

