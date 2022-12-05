Keep Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $296,897.38 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $296,897.38 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $996.35 or 0.05872686 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00503012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.80 or 0.30330435 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.