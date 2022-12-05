Kensico Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 200,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,000. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.