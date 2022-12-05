Kensico Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kensico Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282,300 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 3.4% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of IQVIA worth $75,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.73 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

