Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 ($3.35) to GBX 275 ($3.29) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.01) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.51) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 274 ($3.28).

KGF stock traded down GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 247.72 ($2.96). 1,308,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,501. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

