Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $538.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $502.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.42.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

