Kinloch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26,930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 73,039 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

