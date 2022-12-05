Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $109.44. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

