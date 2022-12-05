Kinloch Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,680. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

