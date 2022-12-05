Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kirby by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 496,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. Kirby has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

