KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $2,307.11 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08034191 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,320.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

