KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.22.
KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.
Featured Stories
