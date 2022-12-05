Kohl’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after buying an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,078,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

