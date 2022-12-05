Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $129.17 million and $47,638.16 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

