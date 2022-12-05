Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $550,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 58.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $2,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.