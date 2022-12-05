Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.
KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.
Shares of KR stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $550,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 36.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 58.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $2,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
