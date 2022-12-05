Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 645 ($7.72) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.58) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.66) to GBX 675 ($8.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 660 ($7.90) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 592.80 ($7.09).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.10) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 533.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.87. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -28.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

