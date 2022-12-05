Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 3,300 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $24.40. 18,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.