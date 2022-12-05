Laqira Protocol Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.73 million and $280,538.17 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

