Laurence Zuriff Sells 6,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $268,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

Shares of XMTR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.87. 367,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,427. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of -0.40. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 51.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 135,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 832.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 29.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,976,000 after buying an additional 146,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King increased their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

