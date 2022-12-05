Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 300,000 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BELLUS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $49,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,272,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,749 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

