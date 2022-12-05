Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Up 9.5%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 9,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,415,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

