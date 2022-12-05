Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 103,178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 269.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Leslie’s by 51.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

