Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 437,120 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
