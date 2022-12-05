Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 437,120 shares.The stock last traded at $13.11 and had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.