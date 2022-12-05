Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $37.70. 14,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,441. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.