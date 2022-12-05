Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
NYSE LAC traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 91,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,616. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.39.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
