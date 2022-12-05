Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE LAC traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. 91,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,616. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.