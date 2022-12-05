Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 236,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,088,111 shares.The stock last traded at $73.59 and had previously closed at $73.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

